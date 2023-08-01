Isaac Paredes Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Yankees - August 1
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 5:34 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Isaac Paredes (.676 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Carlos Rodon. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
He racked up two extra-base hits in his most recent game (2-for-3 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Yankees.
Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Carlos Rodón
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Discover More About This Game
Isaac Paredes At The Plate
- Paredes leads Tampa Bay with 79 hits, batting .258 this season with 37 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 69th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 26th and he is 10th in slugging.
- Paredes has gotten a hit in 51 of 93 games this year (54.8%), with at least two hits on 22 occasions (23.7%).
- He has homered in 18 games this year (19.4%), leaving the park in 5.9% of his plate appearances.
- Paredes has had at least one RBI in 39.8% of his games this season (37 of 93), with two or more RBI 10 times (10.8%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 36 games this year, with multiple runs 12 times.
Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|46
|.248
|AVG
|.268
|.347
|OBP
|.378
|.503
|SLG
|.529
|16
|XBH
|21
|11
|HR
|10
|36
|RBI
|27
|29/18
|K/BB
|36/20
|1
|SB
|0
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Yankees have the ninth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.92).
- Yankees pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (129 total, 1.2 per game).
- Rodon gets the start for the Yankees, his fifth of the season. He is 1-3 with a 5.75 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 20 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the New York Mets, when the left-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
- In four games this season, the 30-year-old has a 5.75 ERA and 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .211 to his opponents.
