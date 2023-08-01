The Tampa Bay Rays, including Jose Siri (hitting .250 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, two home runs, a walk and three RBI), battle starting pitcher Carlos Rodon and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Yankees.

Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Carlos Rodón

Carlos Rodón TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Jose Siri At The Plate

Siri is hitting .222 with eight doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 15 walks.

Siri has gotten at least one hit in 60.9% of his games this year (42 of 69), with at least two hits 10 times (14.5%).

In 27.5% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 7.8% of his trips to the dish.

Siri has had an RBI in 28 games this season (40.6%), including 11 multi-RBI outings (15.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 47.8% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 10.1%.

Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 31 .242 AVG .200 .296 OBP .230 .492 SLG .539 12 XBH 17 9 HR 11 22 RBI 20 44/10 K/BB 48/5 4 SB 3

