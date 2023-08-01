Jose Siri Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Yankees - August 1
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 5:32 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Jose Siri (hitting .250 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, two home runs, a walk and three RBI), battle starting pitcher Carlos Rodon and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Yankees.
Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Carlos Rodón
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Jose Siri At The Plate
- Siri is hitting .222 with eight doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 15 walks.
- Siri has gotten at least one hit in 60.9% of his games this year (42 of 69), with at least two hits 10 times (14.5%).
- In 27.5% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 7.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Siri has had an RBI in 28 games this season (40.6%), including 11 multi-RBI outings (15.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 47.8% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 10.1%.
Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|31
|.242
|AVG
|.200
|.296
|OBP
|.230
|.492
|SLG
|.539
|12
|XBH
|17
|9
|HR
|11
|22
|RBI
|20
|44/10
|K/BB
|48/5
|4
|SB
|3
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Yankees pitching staff ranks 13th in the league.
- The Yankees have a 3.92 team ERA that ranks ninth across all league pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to give up 129 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
- Rodon (1-3 with a 5.75 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 20 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Yankees, his fifth of the season.
- His most recent time out came on Wednesday against the New York Mets, when the left-hander threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
- The 30-year-old has a 5.75 ERA and 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings across four games this season, while giving up a batting average of .211 to his opponents.
