On Tuesday, Manuel Margot (.296 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles and a walk) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Carlos Rodon. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Astros.

Manuel Margot Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankees Starter: Carlos Rodón

TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Discover More About This Game

Manuel Margot At The Plate

Margot is hitting .254 with 15 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 16 walks.

In 61.3% of his 75 games this season, Margot has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 12 multi-hit games.

In three games this season, he has hit a long ball (4.0%, and 1.2% of his trips to the dish).

Margot has an RBI in 22 of 75 games this year, with multiple RBI in four of them.

In 34.7% of his games this season (26 of 75), he has scored, and in six of those games (8.0%) he has scored more than once.

Manuel Margot Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 35 .212 AVG .297 .273 OBP .338 .314 SLG .415 7 XBH 12 2 HR 1 14 RBI 12 23/9 K/BB 21/7 2 SB 4

Yankees Pitching Rankings