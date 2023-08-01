Randy Arozarena Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Yankees - August 1
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 5:31 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Randy Arozarena (hitting .057 in his past 10 games) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Carlos Rodon. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Yankees.
Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Carlos Rodón
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Randy Arozarena At The Plate
- Arozarena has 10 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 51 walks while hitting .257.
- Among the qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 73rd in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage, and 70th in slugging.
- Arozarena has picked up a hit in 58.3% of his 103 games this season, with at least two hits in 27.2% of them.
- He has hit a home run in 15.5% of his games in 2023, and 3.9% of his trips to the plate.
- In 35.0% of his games this year, Arozarena has driven in at least one run. In 13 of those games (12.6%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 49 games this year, with multiple runs 12 times.
Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|49
|.257
|AVG
|.257
|.376
|OBP
|.349
|.439
|SLG
|.426
|15
|XBH
|14
|9
|HR
|8
|35
|RBI
|27
|51/27
|K/BB
|54/24
|8
|SB
|4
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Yankees have a 3.92 team ERA that ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Yankees rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (129 total, 1.2 per game).
- Rodon (1-3 with a 5.75 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 20 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Yankees, his fifth of the season.
- The lefty's last appearance came on Wednesday against the New York Mets, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
- In four games this season, the 30-year-old has an ERA of 5.75, with 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .211 against him.
