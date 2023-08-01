Wander Franco and Gleyber Torres are the hottest hitters on the Tampa Bay Rays and New York Yankees, who meet on Tuesday at Yankee Stadium, at 7:05 PM ET.

Rays vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: TBS

TBS Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rays rank fourth-best in MLB action with 159 total home runs.

Tampa Bay is fifth in baseball with a .447 slugging percentage.

The Rays have the 10th-best batting average in the league (.255).

Tampa Bay is the fourth-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 5.2 runs per game (566 total).

The Rays' .327 on-base percentage is 10th-best in baseball.

The Rays strike out 8.6 times per game to rank 17th in MLB.

The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Tampa Bay's pitching staff ranks sixth in the majors.

Tampa Bay's 3.78 team ERA ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.

Rays pitchers combine for the No. 2 WHIP in the majors (1.188).

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

Zach Eflin gets the start for the Rays, his 21st of the season. He is 11-6 with a 3.64 ERA and 116 strikeouts in 116 1/3 innings pitched.

The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the Miami Marlins, when he tossed four innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up seven hits.

Eflin is trying to record his 12th quality start of the season in this outing.

Eflin has put together 17 starts this campaign in which he pitched five or more innings.

In three of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 7/26/2023 Marlins L 7-1 Home Zach Eflin Sandy Alcantara 7/28/2023 Astros W 4-3 Away Shane McClanahan Cristian Javier 7/29/2023 Astros L 17-4 Away Taj Bradley Hunter Brown 7/30/2023 Astros W 8-2 Away Zack Littell Brandon Bielak 7/31/2023 Yankees W 5-1 Away Tyler Glasnow Jhony Brito 8/1/2023 Yankees - Away Zach Eflin Carlos Rodón 8/2/2023 Yankees - Away Shane McClanahan Gerrit Cole 8/4/2023 Tigers - Away Zack Littell Michael Lorenzen 8/5/2023 Tigers - Away Aaron Civale Reese Olson 8/6/2023 Tigers - Away Tyler Glasnow Tarik Skubal 8/8/2023 Cardinals - Home Zach Eflin Miles Mikolas

