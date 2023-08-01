When the Tampa Bay Rays (65-44) play the New York Yankees (55-51) at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday, August 1 at 7:05 PM ET, Wander Franco will be looking for his 30th stolen base of the season (he's currently sitting at 29).

Bookmakers list the Rays as -115 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Yankees -105 moneyline odds. The contest's over/under is set at 8.5 runs.

Rays vs. Yankees Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Probable Pitchers: Zach Eflin - TB (11-6, 3.64 ERA) vs Carlos Rodon - NYY (1-3, 5.75 ERA)

Rays vs. Yankees Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Rays vs. Yankees Betting Trends and Insights

The Rays have won 57, or 65.5%, of the 87 games they've played as favorites this season.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Rays have a 57-30 record (winning 65.5% of their games).

The implied probability of a win from Tampa Bay, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.

The Rays went 3-4 across the seven games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total four times.

The Yankees have been underdogs in 33 games this season and have come away with the win 13 times (39.4%) in those contests.

The Yankees have a win-loss record of 13-17 when favored by -105 or worse by bookmakers this year.

In four games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by bookmakers, the Yankees had a record of 1-3.

New York and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in the last 10 games with a total.

Rays vs. Yankees Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Wander Franco 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+220) Harold Ramirez 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+170) Yandy Díaz 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+210) Christian Bethancourt 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+210) Jose Siri 0.5 (+100) 0.5 (+100) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+275)

Rays Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +700 3rd 1st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.