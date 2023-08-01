Rays vs. Yankees Probable Starting Pitchers Today - August 1
The New York Yankees (55-51) and Tampa Bay Rays (65-44) are looking for another strong showing from batters on a hot streak when the teams match up on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET, at Yankee Stadium. Jake Bauers is riding a two-game homer streak for the Yankees, and Brandon Lowe has also homered in two games in a row for the Rays.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Yankees will send Carlos Rodon (1-3) to the mound, while Zach Eflin (11-6) will answer the bell for the Rays.
Rays vs. Yankees Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV: TBS
- Location: The Bronx, New York
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
- Location: The Bronx, New York
- Probable Pitchers: Rodon - NYY (1-3, 5.75 ERA) vs Eflin - TB (11-6, 3.64 ERA)
Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zach Eflin
- Eflin gets the start for the Rays, his 21st of the season. He is 11-6 with a 3.64 ERA and 116 strikeouts in 116 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Wednesday against the Miami Marlins, the right-hander tossed four innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 29-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.64, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings in 20 games this season. Opposing batters have a .233 batting average against him.
- Eflin has registered 11 quality starts this season.
- Eflin enters the game with 17 outings of five or more innings pitched this campaign.
- In three of his 20 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.
Zach Eflin vs. Yankees
- The opposing Yankees offense has the 19th-ranked slugging percentage (.402) and ranks fifth in home runs hit (146) in all of MLB. They have a collective .229 batting average, and are 29th in the league with 795 total hits and 22nd in MLB play scoring 458 runs.
- In six innings over one appearance against the Yankees this season, Eflin has a 6 ERA and a 1.333 WHIP while his opponents are hitting .304.
Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Carlos Rodón
- Rodon (1-3) will take to the mound for the Yankees and make his fifth start of the season.
- The left-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings while giving up one earned run on four hits in a matchup with the New York Mets.
- The 30-year-old has pitched in four games this season with an ERA of 5.75, a 1.25 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.377.
