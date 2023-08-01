The New York Yankees (55-51) and Tampa Bay Rays (65-44) are looking for another strong showing from batters on a hot streak when the teams match up on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET, at Yankee Stadium. Jake Bauers is riding a two-game homer streak for the Yankees, and Brandon Lowe has also homered in two games in a row for the Rays.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Yankees will send Carlos Rodon (1-3) to the mound, while Zach Eflin (11-6) will answer the bell for the Rays.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rays vs. Yankees Pitcher Matchup Info

  • Date: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
  • Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • TV: TBS
  • Location: The Bronx, New York
  • Venue: Yankee Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Probable Pitchers: Rodon - NYY (1-3, 5.75 ERA) vs Eflin - TB (11-6, 3.64 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zach Eflin

  • Eflin gets the start for the Rays, his 21st of the season. He is 11-6 with a 3.64 ERA and 116 strikeouts in 116 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last outing on Wednesday against the Miami Marlins, the right-hander tossed four innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • The 29-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.64, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings in 20 games this season. Opposing batters have a .233 batting average against him.
  • Eflin has registered 11 quality starts this season.
  • Eflin enters the game with 17 outings of five or more innings pitched this campaign.
  • In three of his 20 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Zach Eflin vs. Yankees

  • The opposing Yankees offense has the 19th-ranked slugging percentage (.402) and ranks fifth in home runs hit (146) in all of MLB. They have a collective .229 batting average, and are 29th in the league with 795 total hits and 22nd in MLB play scoring 458 runs.
  • In six innings over one appearance against the Yankees this season, Eflin has a 6 ERA and a 1.333 WHIP while his opponents are hitting .304.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Carlos Rodón

  • Rodon (1-3) will take to the mound for the Yankees and make his fifth start of the season.
  • The left-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings while giving up one earned run on four hits in a matchup with the New York Mets.
  • The 30-year-old has pitched in four games this season with an ERA of 5.75, a 1.25 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.377.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.