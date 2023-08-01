Wander Franco Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Yankees - August 1
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 5:33 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Wander Franco (batting .225 in his past 10 games, with a double, a triple, two home runs, four walks and five RBI), take on starting pitcher Carlos Rodon and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Yankees.
Wander Franco Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Carlos Rodón
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Wander Franco? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Wander Franco At The Plate
- Franco is batting .267 with 23 doubles, five triples, 13 home runs and 38 walks.
- Among qualified batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 49th, his on-base percentage ranks 68th, and he is 60th in the league in slugging.
- Franco enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .316 with two homers.
- In 68 of 102 games this season (66.7%) Franco has had a hit, and in 31 of those games he had more than one (30.4%).
- He has gone deep in 12.7% of his games this year, and 2.9% of his plate appearances.
- In 33.3% of his games this year, Franco has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored a run in 43 games this season, with multiple runs 12 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Wander Franco Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|48
|.266
|AVG
|.267
|.326
|OBP
|.338
|.467
|SLG
|.422
|25
|XBH
|16
|8
|HR
|5
|32
|RBI
|18
|35/18
|K/BB
|27/20
|14
|SB
|15
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Yankees have the ninth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.92).
- The Yankees rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (129 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Yankees are sending Rodon (1-3) out for his fifth start of the season. He is 1-3 with a 5.75 ERA and 15 strikeouts through 20 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Wednesday against the New York Mets, when the lefty went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
- The 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.75, with 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents are hitting .211 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.