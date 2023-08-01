Yandy Díaz Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Yankees - August 1
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 5:34 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Yandy Diaz -- hitting .314 with three doubles, a home run, four walks and eight RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the New York Yankees, with Carlos Rodon on the mound, on August 1 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Yankees.
Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Carlos Rodón
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Yandy Díaz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Yandy Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz leads Tampa Bay with an OBP of .402, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .503.
- He ranks fourth in batting average, sixth in on base percentage, and 21st in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB play.
- Diaz has gotten at least one hit in 68.9% of his games this season (62 of 90), with more than one hit 33 times (36.7%).
- He has gone deep in 14 games this year (15.6%), homering in 3.6% of his chances at the plate.
- Diaz has had at least one RBI in 34.4% of his games this year (31 of 90), with more than one RBI 12 times (13.3%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- In 52.2% of his games this year (47 of 90), he has scored, and in 12 of those games (13.3%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|42
|.341
|AVG
|.292
|.420
|OBP
|.382
|.542
|SLG
|.460
|18
|XBH
|17
|9
|HR
|5
|29
|RBI
|22
|34/23
|K/BB
|30/21
|0
|SB
|0
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff is 13th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees' 3.92 team ERA ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (129 total, 1.2 per game).
- Rodon (1-3 with a 5.75 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 20 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Yankees, his fifth of the season.
- The left-hander's most recent time out came on Wednesday against the New York Mets, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
- The 30-year-old has put up a 5.75 ERA and 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings in four games this season, while allowing a batting average of .211 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.