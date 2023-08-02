Isaac Paredes -- with a slugging percentage of .667 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the New York Yankees, with Gerrit Cole on the mound, on August 2 at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Yankees.

Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole

Gerrit Cole TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Looking to place a prop bet on Isaac Paredes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Isaac Paredes At The Plate

Paredes leads Tampa Bay with 79 hits, batting .256 this season with 37 extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 79th, his on-base percentage ranks 27th, and he is 14th in the league in slugging.

Paredes has gotten at least one hit in 54.3% of his games this year (51 of 94), with more than one hit 22 times (23.4%).

He has hit a home run in 19.1% of his games this year, and 5.8% of his trips to the plate.

Paredes has picked up an RBI in 37 games this year (39.4%), with more than one RBI in 10 of those contests (10.6%).

In 37 of 94 games this year, he has scored, and 12 of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 47 .248 AVG .263 .347 OBP .376 .503 SLG .519 16 XBH 21 11 HR 10 36 RBI 27 29/18 K/BB 36/21 1 SB 0

Yankees Pitching Rankings