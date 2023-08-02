Jose Siri Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Yankees - August 2
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays and Jose Siri (.333 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Yankees.
Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Jose Siri At The Plate
- Siri has eight doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 15 walks while hitting .218.
- Siri has picked up a hit in 42 of 70 games this season, with multiple hits 10 times.
- He has hit a long ball in 27.1% of his games in 2023, and 7.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Siri has driven home a run in 28 games this year (40.0%), including more than one RBI in 15.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored in 47.1% of his games this year (33 of 70), with two or more runs seven times (10.0%).
Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|32
|.242
|AVG
|.193
|.296
|OBP
|.222
|.492
|SLG
|.521
|12
|XBH
|17
|9
|HR
|11
|22
|RBI
|20
|44/10
|K/BB
|49/5
|4
|SB
|3
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Yankees have a 3.93 team ERA that ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to surrender 131 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in baseball).
- Cole (9-2) is aiming for his 10th victory when he gets the starting nod for the Yankees in his 23rd start of the season. He has a 2.64 ERA in 136 1/3 innings pitched, with 149 strikeouts.
- The righty's most recent time out came on Friday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he threw seven scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- The 32-year-old's 2.64 ERA ranks second, 1.049 WHIP ranks fifth, and 9.8 K/9 ranks 15th among qualifying pitchers this season.
