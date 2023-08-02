Luke Raley Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Yankees - August 2
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Luke Raley (.286 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Gerrit Cole. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Yankees.
Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Luke Raley At The Plate
- Raley is batting .268 with 19 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 22 walks.
- Raley has had a hit in 49 of 84 games this season (58.3%), including multiple hits 19 times (22.6%).
- Looking at the 84 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 13 of them (15.5%), and in 5.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Raley has an RBI in 27 of 84 games this season, with multiple RBI in 10 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 39.3% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 12 games with multiple runs (14.3%).
Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|42
|.223
|AVG
|.303
|.336
|OBP
|.374
|.482
|SLG
|.572
|17
|XBH
|19
|5
|HR
|10
|14
|RBI
|26
|43/12
|K/BB
|45/10
|6
|SB
|6
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff is 13th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees have a 3.93 team ERA that ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to surrender 131 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in baseball).
- Cole aims for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Yankees, his 23rd of the season. He is 9-2 with a 2.64 ERA and 149 strikeouts in 136 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Friday, the right-hander threw seven scoreless innings against the Baltimore Orioles while surrendering three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old's 2.64 ERA ranks second, 1.049 WHIP ranks fifth, and 9.8 K/9 ranks 15th.
