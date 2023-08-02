On Wednesday, Luke Raley (.286 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Gerrit Cole. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Yankees.

Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole

Gerrit Cole TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Luke Raley? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Luke Raley At The Plate

Raley is batting .268 with 19 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 22 walks.

Raley has had a hit in 49 of 84 games this season (58.3%), including multiple hits 19 times (22.6%).

Looking at the 84 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 13 of them (15.5%), and in 5.1% of his trips to the dish.

Raley has an RBI in 27 of 84 games this season, with multiple RBI in 10 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 39.3% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 12 games with multiple runs (14.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 42 .223 AVG .303 .336 OBP .374 .482 SLG .572 17 XBH 19 5 HR 10 14 RBI 26 43/12 K/BB 45/10 6 SB 6

Yankees Pitching Rankings