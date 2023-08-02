Manuel Margot Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Yankees - August 2
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Manuel Margot (.321 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Yankees.
Manuel Margot Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Manuel Margot At The Plate
- Margot has 16 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 16 walks while hitting .254.
- Margot enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .267.
- Margot has gotten at least one hit in 61.8% of his games this year (47 of 76), with at least two hits 12 times (15.8%).
- He has hit a long ball in 3.9% of his games in 2023 (three of 76), and 1.1% of his trips to the dish.
- In 30.3% of his games this season, Margot has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 5.3%.
- In 26 of 76 games this season, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.
Manuel Margot Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|36
|.212
|AVG
|.295
|.273
|OBP
|.336
|.314
|SLG
|.418
|7
|XBH
|13
|2
|HR
|1
|14
|RBI
|13
|23/9
|K/BB
|22/7
|2
|SB
|4
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 13th in the league.
- The Yankees' 3.93 team ERA ranks ninth across all league pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs allowed (131 total, 1.2 per game).
- Cole will look to earn his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Yankees, his 23rd of the season. He is 9-2 with a 2.64 ERA and 149 strikeouts through 136 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Friday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he tossed seven scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- The 32-year-old's 2.64 ERA ranks second, 1.049 WHIP ranks fifth, and 9.8 K/9 ranks 16th among qualifying pitchers this season.
