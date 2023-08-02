The Tampa Bay Rays, including Randy Arozarena (.214 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 150 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Yankees.

Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole

Gerrit Cole TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Explore More About This Game

Randy Arozarena At The Plate

Arozarena is batting .257 with 10 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 52 walks.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 74th in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage, and 64th in slugging.

Arozarena has picked up a hit in 61 of 104 games this season, with multiple hits 28 times.

In 17 games this year, he has hit a long ball (16.3%, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate).

Arozarena has had an RBI in 37 games this season (35.6%), including 14 multi-RBI outings (13.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 48.1% of his games this season (50 of 104), with two or more runs 12 times (11.5%).

Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 50 .257 AVG .258 .376 OBP .352 .439 SLG .441 15 XBH 15 9 HR 9 35 RBI 29 51/27 K/BB 55/25 8 SB 4

Yankees Pitching Rankings