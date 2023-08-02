The New York Yankees will look to Gleyber Torres for continued offensive production when they take the field against Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday.

Rays vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rays rank fourth in Major League Baseball with 161 home runs.

Fueled by 368 extra-base hits, Tampa Bay ranks fourth in MLB with a .447 slugging percentage this season.

The Rays have a team batting average of .255 this season, which ranks 10th among MLB teams.

Tampa Bay has scored 571 runs this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.

The Rays have an OBP of .328 this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.

The Rays rank 17th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.6 whiffs per contest.

Tampa Bay has a 9.2 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, sixth-best in baseball.

Tampa Bay has pitched to a 3.76 ERA this season, which ranks second in baseball.

The Rays have a combined WHIP of just 1.184 as a pitching staff, which is the second-best in baseball this season.

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rays' Shane McClanahan (11-1) will make his 21st start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw five innings against the Houston Astros, giving up three earned runs while allowing eight hits.

He has started 20 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 12 of them.

McClanahan has made 16 starts of five or more innings in 20 chances this season, and averages 5.6 frames when he pitches.

He has made 20 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 7/28/2023 Astros W 4-3 Away Shane McClanahan Cristian Javier 7/29/2023 Astros L 17-4 Away Taj Bradley Hunter Brown 7/30/2023 Astros W 8-2 Away Zack Littell Brandon Bielak 7/31/2023 Yankees W 5-1 Away Tyler Glasnow Jhony Brito 8/1/2023 Yankees W 5-2 Away Zach Eflin Carlos Rodón 8/2/2023 Yankees - Away Shane McClanahan Gerrit Cole 8/4/2023 Tigers - Away Zack Littell Reese Olson 8/5/2023 Tigers - Away Aaron Civale Tarik Skubal 8/6/2023 Tigers - Away Tyler Glasnow Tarik Skubal 8/8/2023 Cardinals - Home Zach Eflin Miles Mikolas 8/9/2023 Cardinals - Home Shane McClanahan Matthew Liberatore

