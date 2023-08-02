How to Watch the Rays vs. Yankees Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 2
The New York Yankees will look to Gleyber Torres for continued offensive production when they take the field against Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday.
Rays vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
- Location: The Bronx, New York
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
Rays Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rays rank fourth in Major League Baseball with 161 home runs.
- Fueled by 368 extra-base hits, Tampa Bay ranks fourth in MLB with a .447 slugging percentage this season.
- The Rays have a team batting average of .255 this season, which ranks 10th among MLB teams.
- Tampa Bay has scored 571 runs this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.
- The Rays have an OBP of .328 this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.
- The Rays rank 17th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.6 whiffs per contest.
- Tampa Bay has a 9.2 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, sixth-best in baseball.
- Tampa Bay has pitched to a 3.76 ERA this season, which ranks second in baseball.
- The Rays have a combined WHIP of just 1.184 as a pitching staff, which is the second-best in baseball this season.
Rays Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Rays' Shane McClanahan (11-1) will make his 21st start of the season.
- The left-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw five innings against the Houston Astros, giving up three earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- He has started 20 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 12 of them.
- McClanahan has made 16 starts of five or more innings in 20 chances this season, and averages 5.6 frames when he pitches.
- He has made 20 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rays Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/28/2023
|Astros
|W 4-3
|Away
|Shane McClanahan
|Cristian Javier
|7/29/2023
|Astros
|L 17-4
|Away
|Taj Bradley
|Hunter Brown
|7/30/2023
|Astros
|W 8-2
|Away
|Zack Littell
|Brandon Bielak
|7/31/2023
|Yankees
|W 5-1
|Away
|Tyler Glasnow
|Jhony Brito
|8/1/2023
|Yankees
|W 5-2
|Away
|Zach Eflin
|Carlos Rodón
|8/2/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Shane McClanahan
|Gerrit Cole
|8/4/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Zack Littell
|Reese Olson
|8/5/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Aaron Civale
|Tarik Skubal
|8/6/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Tyler Glasnow
|Tarik Skubal
|8/8/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Zach Eflin
|Miles Mikolas
|8/9/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Shane McClanahan
|Matthew Liberatore
