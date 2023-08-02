When the Tampa Bay Rays (66-44) square off against the New York Yankees (55-52) at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday, August 2 at 7:05 PM ET, Wander Franco will be seeking his 30th steal of the season (he currently has 29).

The Yankees are -115 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Rays (-105). The over/under is 7.5 runs for the contest (with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under).

Rays vs. Yankees Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Probable Pitchers: Gerrit Cole - NYY (9-2, 2.64 ERA) vs Shane McClanahan - TB (11-1, 3.00 ERA)

Rays vs. Yankees Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Rays vs. Yankees Betting Trends and Insights

The Yankees have been favorites in 64 games this season and won 38 (59.4%) of those contests.

The Yankees have a 38-26 record (winning 59.4% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that New York has a 53.5% chance to win.

The Yankees went 4-1 over the five games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, New York and its opponents combined to go over the total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Rays have been victorious in five, or 29.4%, of the 17 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Rays have come away with a win three times in 14 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or longer on the moneyline.

The Rays have been underdogs twice in the last 10 games and split those matchups 1-1.

In the last 10 games with a total, Tampa Bay and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Rays vs. Yankees Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Yandy Díaz 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+260) Wander Franco 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+260) Christian Bethancourt 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+270) Isaac Paredes 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+210) Randy Arozarena 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+185)

Rays Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +700 3rd 1st

