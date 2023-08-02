The New York Yankees (55-52) host the Tampa Bay Rays (66-44) at 7:05 PM ET on Wednesday, in a matchup of two hurlers with top-10 ERAs. Gerrit Cole (2.64 ERA) starts for the Yankees, and the Rays will go with Shane McClanahan (3.00).

The Yankees will call on Cole (9-2) against the Rays and McClanahan (11-1).

Rays vs. Yankees Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Probable Pitchers: Cole - NYY (9-2, 2.64 ERA) vs McClanahan - TB (11-1, 3.00 ERA)

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Shane McClanahan

McClanahan (11-1) gets the starting nod for the Rays in his 21st start of the season. He has a 3.00 ERA in 111 2/3 innings pitched, with 118 strikeouts.

In his last time out on Saturday against the Houston Astros, the left-hander tossed five innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering eight hits.

The 26-year-old has a 3.00 ERA and 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings across 20 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .219 to opposing hitters.

McClanahan is trying to secure his 13th quality start of the season in this outing.

McClanahan has put up 16 starts this year where he pitched five or more innings.

He has had three appearances this season that he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Shane McClanahan vs. Yankees

The opposing Yankees offense has a collective .229 batting average, and is 29th in the league with 802 total hits and 22nd in MLB action with 460 runs scored. They have the 19th-ranked slugging percentage (.401) and are sixth in all of MLB with 146 home runs.

Head-to-head against the Yankees this season, McClanahan has pitched four innings, giving up four earned runs on five hits while striking out three.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Gerrit Cole

Cole (9-2) will take the mound for the Yankees, his 23rd start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Friday, when he threw seven scoreless innings against the Baltimore Orioles while allowing three hits.

The 32-year-old has pitched in 22 games this season with an ERA of 2.64, a 4.14 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.049.

He's going for his sixth straight quality start.

Cole has five starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has made 22 appearances and finished five of them without allowing an earned run.

The 32-year-old's 2.64 ERA ranks second, 1.049 WHIP ranks fifth, and 9.8 K/9 ranks 15th among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

Gerrit Cole vs. Rays

The Rays have scored 571 runs this season, which ranks fourth in MLB. They are batting .255 for the campaign with 161 home runs, fourth in the league.

This season, the right-hander has pitched against the Rays in two games, and they have gone 13-for-45 with two doubles, four home runs and seven RBI over 10 innings.

