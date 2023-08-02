Rays vs. Yankees Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 2
Wednesday's contest between the Tampa Bay Rays (66-44) and the New York Yankees (55-52) at Yankee Stadium should be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Rays coming out on top. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET on August 2.
The Yankees will give the nod to Gerrit Cole (9-2) versus the Rays and Shane McClanahan (11-1).
Rays vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York
- How to Watch on TV: Amazon Prime Video
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rays vs. Yankees Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Rays 5, Yankees 4.
Total Prediction for Rays vs. Yankees
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
Rays Performance Insights
- Over their last 10 contests, the Rays were named underdogs twice and split those games 1-1.
- In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Tampa Bay and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Rays' past 10 games.
- The Rays have been chosen as underdogs in 17 games this year and have walked away with the win five times (29.4%) in those games.
- This season, Tampa Bay has been victorious three times in 14 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rays have a 51.2% chance of pulling out a win.
- The offense for Tampa Bay is No. 4 in the majors, scoring 5.2 runs per game (571 total runs).
- Rays pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.76 ERA this year, second-best in baseball.
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 28
|@ Astros
|W 4-3
|Shane McClanahan vs Cristian Javier
|July 29
|@ Astros
|L 17-4
|Taj Bradley vs Hunter Brown
|July 30
|@ Astros
|W 8-2
|Zack Littell vs Brandon Bielak
|July 31
|@ Yankees
|W 5-1
|Tyler Glasnow vs Jhony Brito
|August 1
|@ Yankees
|W 5-2
|Zach Eflin vs Carlos Rodón
|August 2
|@ Yankees
|-
|Shane McClanahan vs Gerrit Cole
|August 4
|@ Tigers
|-
|Zack Littell vs Reese Olson
|August 5
|@ Tigers
|-
|Aaron Civale vs Tarik Skubal
|August 6
|@ Tigers
|-
|Tyler Glasnow vs Tarik Skubal
|August 8
|Cardinals
|-
|Zach Eflin vs Miles Mikolas
|August 9
|Cardinals
|-
|Shane McClanahan vs Matthew Liberatore
