Wednesday's contest between the Tampa Bay Rays (66-44) and the New York Yankees (55-52) at Yankee Stadium should be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Rays coming out on top. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET on August 2.

The Yankees will give the nod to Gerrit Cole (9-2) versus the Rays and Shane McClanahan (11-1).

Rays vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

How to Watch on TV: Amazon Prime Video

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rays vs. Yankees Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Rays 5, Yankees 4.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Yankees

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Rays Performance Insights

Over their last 10 contests, the Rays were named underdogs twice and split those games 1-1.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Tampa Bay and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Rays' past 10 games.

The Rays have been chosen as underdogs in 17 games this year and have walked away with the win five times (29.4%) in those games.

This season, Tampa Bay has been victorious three times in 14 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rays have a 51.2% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for Tampa Bay is No. 4 in the majors, scoring 5.2 runs per game (571 total runs).

Rays pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.76 ERA this year, second-best in baseball.

Rays Schedule