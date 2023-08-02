Rene Pinto Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Yankees - August 2
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Rene Pinto (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Gerrit Cole. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Astros.
Rene Pinto Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)
Rene Pinto At The Plate (2022)
- Pinto hit .213 with three doubles, two home runs and two walks.
- Pinto got a hit 13 times last season in 25 games (52.0%), including four multi-hit games (16.0%).
- Logging a plate appearance in 25 games a season ago, he hit two long balls.
- Pinto picked up an RBI in eight of 25 games last season (32.0%), including two games with multiple RBIs.
- He crossed home in four of 25 games a year ago (16.0%), including one multi-run game.
Rene Pinto Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|14
|.235
|AVG
|.196
|.257
|OBP
|.229
|.382
|SLG
|.283
|3
|XBH
|2
|1
|HR
|1
|3
|RBI
|7
|15/1
|K/BB
|20/1
|0
|SB
|0
Yankees Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Yankees had a collective 9.1 K/9 last season, the fifth-best in the league.
- The Yankees' 3.31 team ERA ranked third among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combined to surrender 157 home runs (one per game), the seventh-fewest in the big leagues.
- Cole will aim to earn his 10th win when he gets the start for the Yankees, his 23rd of the season. He is 9-2 with a 2.64 ERA and 149 strikeouts in 136 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent time out came on Friday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he went seven scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 32-year-old ranks second in ERA (2.64), fifth in WHIP (1.049), and 16th in K/9 (9.8).
