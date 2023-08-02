Wander Franco Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Yankees - August 2
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Wander Franco -- .205 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the New York Yankees, with Gerrit Cole on the hill, on August 2 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Yankees.
Wander Franco Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Wander Franco At The Plate
- Franco has 23 doubles, five triples, 13 home runs and 39 walks while hitting .267.
- Among the qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 48th in batting average, 67th in on-base percentage, and 62nd in slugging.
- Franco will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .368 with two homers in his last games.
- Franco has had a hit in 69 of 103 games this season (67.0%), including multiple hits 31 times (30.1%).
- He has gone deep in 12.6% of his games this year, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Franco has had at least one RBI in 33.0% of his games this year (34 of 103), with two or more RBI 12 times (11.7%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 42.7% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 12 games with multiple runs (11.7%).
Wander Franco Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|49
|.266
|AVG
|.267
|.326
|OBP
|.340
|.467
|SLG
|.419
|25
|XBH
|16
|8
|HR
|5
|32
|RBI
|18
|35/18
|K/BB
|28/21
|14
|SB
|15
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Yankees have a 3.93 team ERA that ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to allow 131 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in baseball).
- The Yankees will send Cole (9-2) out for his 23rd start of the season as he looks for his 10th win. He is 9-2 with a 2.64 ERA and 149 strikeouts in 136 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Friday against the Baltimore Orioles, the righty went seven scoreless innings while surrendering three hits.
- The 32-year-old's 2.64 ERA ranks second, 1.049 WHIP ranks fifth, and 9.8 K/9 ranks 15th among qualifying pitchers this season.
