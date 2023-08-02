Wander Franco -- .205 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the New York Yankees, with Gerrit Cole on the hill, on August 2 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Yankees.

Wander Franco Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium

Gerrit Cole

TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Explore More About This Game

Wander Franco At The Plate

Franco has 23 doubles, five triples, 13 home runs and 39 walks while hitting .267.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 48th in batting average, 67th in on-base percentage, and 62nd in slugging.

Franco will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .368 with two homers in his last games.

Franco has had a hit in 69 of 103 games this season (67.0%), including multiple hits 31 times (30.1%).

He has gone deep in 12.6% of his games this year, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.

Franco has had at least one RBI in 33.0% of his games this year (34 of 103), with two or more RBI 12 times (11.7%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 42.7% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 12 games with multiple runs (11.7%).

Wander Franco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 49 .266 AVG .267 .326 OBP .340 .467 SLG .419 25 XBH 16 8 HR 5 32 RBI 18 35/18 K/BB 28/21 14 SB 15

Yankees Pitching Rankings