After going 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI in his last game, Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays take on the New York Yankees (who will hand the ball to Gerrit Cole) at 7:05 PM ET on Wednesday.

Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo!

Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole

TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Yandy Díaz At The Plate

Diaz has an OPS of .910, fueled by an OBP of .402 to go with a slugging percentage of .509. All three of those stats rank first among Tampa Bay hitters this season.

He ranks fifth in batting average, sixth in on base percentage, and 16th in slugging among the qualified batters in baseball.

Diaz has picked up a hit in 63 of 91 games this year, with multiple hits 33 times.

He has homered in 16.5% of his games in 2023 (15 of 91), and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.

Diaz has had an RBI in 32 games this year (35.2%), including 12 multi-RBI outings (13.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 48 games this year (52.7%), including multiple runs in 12 games.

Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 43 .341 AVG .291 .420 OBP .382 .542 SLG .473 18 XBH 18 9 HR 6 29 RBI 23 34/23 K/BB 31/22 0 SB 0

