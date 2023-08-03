The Phoenix Mercury (6-19) play Allisha Gray and the Atlanta Dream (14-12) at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona on Thursday, August 3 at 10:00 PM ET.

Atlanta enters this matchup following a 93-72 loss versus Las Vegas. The Dream's leading scorer was Cheyenne Parker, who finished with 19 points. Phoenix enters this matchup having lost to Indiana in their last game 72-71. They were led by Diana Taurasi (29 PTS, 62.5 FG%, 5-8 from 3PT) and Megan Gustafson (17 PTS, 40 FG%, 2-3 from 3PT).

Check out the latest odds on this matchup and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. New to BetMGM? Use our link and promo code GNPLAY for a bonus offer for first-time players!

Dream vs. Mercury Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Dream (-350 to win)

Dream (-350 to win) Who's the underdog?: Mercury (+260 to win)

Mercury (+260 to win) What's the spread?: Dream (-7.5)

Dream (-7.5) What's the over/under?: 163.5

163.5 When: Thursday, August 3, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, August 3, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: Prime Video, AZFamily, and BSSO

Watch the WNBA live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Dream Season Stats

The Dream's defense ranks third-worst in the WNBA with 84.9 points allowed per game, but their offense has been more effective, averaging 84.3 points per game (fourth-ranked in league).

Atlanta is allowing 35.8 rebounds per game this season (ninth-ranked in WNBA), but it has thrived by pulling down 36.5 rebounds per contest (third-best).

The Dream rank seventh in the WNBA with 18.8 dimes per game.

Atlanta is committing 14.5 turnovers per game (second-worst in WNBA), and it is forcing 13.2 turnovers per game (seventh-ranked).

With 7.1 three-pointers per game, the Dream rank sixth in the WNBA. They have a 35.2% shooting percentage from beyond the arc, which ranks fourth in the league.

Atlanta is seventh in the WNBA with 7.6 treys allowed per game this season. Meanwhile, it ranks fourth with a 33.2% shooting percentage allowed from beyond the arc.

Ready to put your picks to the test? Use code GNPLAY at this link to get a bonus offer for new players at BetMGM.

Dream Home/Away Splits

The Dream's offense has been much better when playing at home (85.1 PPG) compared to road games (83.5 PPG). Similarly, their defense has been better in home games (84.4 PPG allowed) compared to road games (85.5 PPG allowed).

Atlanta rebounds better on the road than at home (36.6 RPG on the road, 36.4 RPG at home), and it lets its opponents pull down more boards in home games than in road games (36.3 at home, 35.2 on the road).

On average, the Dream collect more assists on the road than they do at home (19.8 on the road, 17.9 at home). In the 2023 WNBA season, Atlanta is committing more turnovers in home games (15 per game) than away (14.1), and is forcing turnovers at the same rate home and away (13.2 per game).

In 2023 the Dream average 7.6 made three-pointers at home and 6.5 away, while making 38.1% from distance at home compared to 32.4% away.

This year, Atlanta is averaging 7.5 three-pointers conceded at home and 7.7 on the road (while allowing 32.6% shooting from deep in home games compared to 33.8% on the road).

Dream Moneyline and ATS Records

The Dream have gone 6-2 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 75% of those games).

The Dream have played in three games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -350 or shorter and won every time.

Atlanta is 13-11-0 against the spread this season.

Atlanta has won twice ATS (2-2) as a 7.5-point favorite or more this season.

The Dream have a 77.8% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.