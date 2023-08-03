Heading into a game against the Phoenix Mercury (6-19), the Atlanta Dream (14-12) are keeping their eye on just one player on the injury report. The play-in game starts at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, August 3 at Footprint Center.

The Dream lost their last outing 93-72 against the Aces on Tuesday.

Atlanta Dream Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Aari McDonald Out Torn Labrum 7.9 2.3 3

Phoenix Mercury Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Brittney Griner Out Mental Health 18.2 6.7 2 Skylar Diggins-Smith Out Personal - - -

Dream vs. Mercury Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023

Thursday, August 3, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: Prime Video, AZFamily, and BSSO

Prime Video, AZFamily, and BSSO Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Arena: Footprint Center

Dream Player Leaders

Rhyne Howard averages 17.5 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest, shooting 40.6% from the floor and 37.4% from downtown with 2.7 made 3-pointers per contest (fourth in WNBA).

Cheyenne Parker paces her team in rebounds per contest (6.9), and also puts up 13.7 points and 1.7 assists. At the other end, she posts 1.2 steals and 1.5 blocked shots (sixth in the league).

Nia Coffey posts 7.2 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game, shooting 45.1% from the field and 42.6% from beyond the arc (sixth in WNBA) with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Haley Jones is averaging 4 points, 2.7 assists and 2.5 rebounds per game.

Dream vs. Mercury Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Dream -7.5 162.5

