Brandon Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Tigers - August 4
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Brandon Lowe and his .390 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (72 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Detroit Tigers and Reese Olson on August 4 at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Yankees.
Brandon Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Reese Olson
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Brandon Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe is batting .224 with 10 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 33 walks.
- In 56.9% of his games this year (41 of 72), Lowe has picked up at least one hit, and in 12 of those games (16.7%) he recorded at least two.
- In 14 games this year, he has hit a long ball (19.4%, and 4.9% of his trips to the plate).
- In 31.9% of his games this year, Lowe has notched at least one RBI. In 14 of those games (19.4%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 24 games this year (33.3%), including eight multi-run games (11.1%).
Brandon Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|37
|.237
|AVG
|.213
|.341
|OBP
|.299
|.465
|SLG
|.419
|12
|XBH
|13
|7
|HR
|7
|23
|RBI
|21
|45/17
|K/BB
|35/16
|3
|SB
|2
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Tigers' 4.51 team ERA ranks 22nd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to allow 128 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 16th in baseball).
- Olson gets the start for the Tigers, his ninth of the season. He is 1-4 with a 4.71 ERA and 47 strikeouts through 49 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Friday against the Miami Marlins, when he tossed six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 24-year-old has amassed a 4.71 ERA and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings across 11 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .237 to his opponents.
