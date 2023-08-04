Christian Bethancourt Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Tigers - August 4
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Christian Bethancourt (.160 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), take on starting pitcher Reese Olson and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Yankees.
Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Reese Olson
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Christian Bethancourt At The Plate
- Bethancourt is hitting .213 with 13 doubles, seven home runs and 10 walks.
- Bethancourt has picked up a hit in 52.2% of his 69 games this season, with multiple hits in 14.5% of those games.
- He has homered in 10.1% of his games in 2023, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Bethancourt has driven in a run in 16 games this season (23.2%), including four games with more than one RBI (5.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 25 games this season (36.2%), including multiple runs in six games.
Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|33
|.233
|AVG
|.193
|.270
|OBP
|.217
|.405
|SLG
|.321
|12
|XBH
|8
|4
|HR
|3
|13
|RBI
|9
|30/6
|K/BB
|32/4
|0
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 21st in the league.
- The Tigers have a 4.51 team ERA that ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to allow 128 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 16th in the league).
- Olson (1-4) takes the mound for the Tigers in his ninth start of the season. He's put together a 4.71 ERA in 49 2/3 innings pitched, with 47 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last appeared on Friday against the Miami Marlins, when he tossed six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.71, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .237 against him.
