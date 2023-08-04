The Tampa Bay Rays, including Christian Bethancourt (.160 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), take on starting pitcher Reese Olson and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Yankees.

Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Comerica Park

Tigers Starter: Reese Olson

TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Discover More About This Game

Christian Bethancourt At The Plate

Bethancourt is hitting .213 with 13 doubles, seven home runs and 10 walks.

Bethancourt has picked up a hit in 52.2% of his 69 games this season, with multiple hits in 14.5% of those games.

He has homered in 10.1% of his games in 2023, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.

Bethancourt has driven in a run in 16 games this season (23.2%), including four games with more than one RBI (5.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 25 games this season (36.2%), including multiple runs in six games.

Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 33 .233 AVG .193 .270 OBP .217 .405 SLG .321 12 XBH 8 4 HR 3 13 RBI 9 30/6 K/BB 32/4 0 SB 0

