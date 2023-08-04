Harold Ramirez and his .406 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (67 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Detroit Tigers and Reese Olson on August 4 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Yankees.

Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Tigers Starter: Reese Olson

TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Harold Ramirez At The Plate

Ramirez is hitting .288 with 11 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 19 walks.

Ramirez will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .313 in his last games.

Ramirez has recorded a hit in 48 of 79 games this year (60.8%), including 23 multi-hit games (29.1%).

He has gone deep in nine games this year (11.4%), leaving the park in 3.1% of his plate appearances.

Ramirez has picked up an RBI in 26 games this season (32.9%), with two or more RBI in 10 of those contests (12.7%).

He has scored a run in 31 games this year, with multiple runs three times.

Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 35 .284 AVG .293 .342 OBP .336 .532 SLG .333 18 XBH 3 8 HR 1 25 RBI 12 35/11 K/BB 21/8 3 SB 1

Tigers Pitching Rankings