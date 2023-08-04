Jose Siri -- with an on-base percentage of .200 in his past 10 games, 59 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Detroit Tigers, with Reese Olson on the mound, on August 4 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Yankees.

Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Tigers Starter: Reese Olson
  • TV Channel: Apple TV+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jose Siri? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Jose Siri At The Plate

  • Siri is batting .216 with eight doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 15 walks.
  • Siri has had a hit in 42 of 71 games this year (59.2%), including multiple hits 10 times (14.1%).
  • In 26.8% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 7.6% of his trips to the plate.
  • Siri has driven in a run in 28 games this year (39.4%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (15.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • In 46.5% of his games this year (33 of 71), he has scored, and in seven of those games (9.9%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
38 GP 33
.242 AVG .190
.296 OBP .219
.492 SLG .512
12 XBH 17
9 HR 11
22 RBI 20
44/10 K/BB 51/5
4 SB 3

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The Tigers pitching staff is 21st in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Tigers have a 4.51 team ERA that ranks 22nd among all league pitching staffs.
  • Tigers pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs given up (128 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Olson makes the start for the Tigers, his ninth of the season. He is 1-4 with a 4.71 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 49 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's most recent time out came on Friday against the Miami Marlins, when he went six innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up eight hits.
  • The 24-year-old has a 4.71 ERA and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings across 11 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .237 to opposing hitters.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.