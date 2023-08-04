Jose Siri Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Tigers - August 4
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Jose Siri -- with an on-base percentage of .200 in his past 10 games, 59 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Detroit Tigers, with Reese Olson on the mound, on August 4 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Yankees.
Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Reese Olson
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Jose Siri At The Plate
- Siri is batting .216 with eight doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 15 walks.
- Siri has had a hit in 42 of 71 games this year (59.2%), including multiple hits 10 times (14.1%).
- In 26.8% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 7.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Siri has driven in a run in 28 games this year (39.4%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (15.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 46.5% of his games this year (33 of 71), he has scored, and in seven of those games (9.9%) he has scored more than once.
Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|33
|.242
|AVG
|.190
|.296
|OBP
|.219
|.492
|SLG
|.512
|12
|XBH
|17
|9
|HR
|11
|22
|RBI
|20
|44/10
|K/BB
|51/5
|4
|SB
|3
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff is 21st in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers have a 4.51 team ERA that ranks 22nd among all league pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs given up (128 total, 1.2 per game).
- Olson makes the start for the Tigers, his ninth of the season. He is 1-4 with a 4.71 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 49 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent time out came on Friday against the Miami Marlins, when he went six innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 24-year-old has a 4.71 ERA and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings across 11 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .237 to opposing hitters.
