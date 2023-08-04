The Tampa Bay Rays, including Josh Lowe (.257 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 55 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Reese Olson and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Yankees.

Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023

Friday, August 4, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Reese Olson

Reese Olson TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Josh Lowe At The Plate

Lowe is hitting .268 with 19 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 20 walks.

In 62.8% of his 86 games this season, Lowe has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 23 multi-hit games.

He has homered in 16.3% of his games this year, and 4.3% of his trips to the dish.

Lowe has picked up an RBI in 36 games this year (41.9%), with two or more RBI in 12 of those games (14.0%).

He has scored a run in 36 games this season, with multiple runs seven times.

Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 46 .265 AVG .271 .291 OBP .328 .412 SLG .530 14 XBH 20 3 HR 11 18 RBI 38 38/5 K/BB 50/15 9 SB 13

Tigers Pitching Rankings