Josh Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Tigers - August 4
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Josh Lowe (.257 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 55 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Reese Olson and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Yankees.
Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Reese Olson
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Josh Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe is hitting .268 with 19 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 20 walks.
- In 62.8% of his 86 games this season, Lowe has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 23 multi-hit games.
- He has homered in 16.3% of his games this year, and 4.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Lowe has picked up an RBI in 36 games this year (41.9%), with two or more RBI in 12 of those games (14.0%).
- He has scored a run in 36 games this season, with multiple runs seven times.
Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|46
|.265
|AVG
|.271
|.291
|OBP
|.328
|.412
|SLG
|.530
|14
|XBH
|20
|3
|HR
|11
|18
|RBI
|38
|38/5
|K/BB
|50/15
|9
|SB
|13
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers' 4.51 team ERA ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to allow 128 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 16th in the league).
- The Tigers are sending Olson (1-4) out for his ninth start of the season. He is 1-4 with a 4.71 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 49 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Friday against the Miami Marlins, the right-hander threw six innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 24-year-old has an ERA of 4.71, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .237 against him.
