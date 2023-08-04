The Tampa Bay Rays, including Luke Raley (.286 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), battle starting pitcher Reese Olson and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Yankees.

Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023

Friday, August 4, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Reese Olson

Reese Olson TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Luke Raley At The Plate

Raley has 19 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 22 walks while hitting .266.

In 57.6% of his games this season (49 of 85), Raley has picked up at least one hit, and in 19 of those games (22.4%) he recorded more than one.

He has homered in 15.3% of his games this season, and 5.1% of his trips to the dish.

In 31.8% of his games this season, Raley has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 38.8% of his games this season (33 of 85), with two or more runs 12 times (14.1%).

Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 43 .223 AVG .299 .336 OBP .370 .482 SLG .565 17 XBH 19 5 HR 10 14 RBI 26 43/12 K/BB 46/10 6 SB 6

Tigers Pitching Rankings