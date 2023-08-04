Luke Raley Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Tigers - August 4
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Luke Raley (.286 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), battle starting pitcher Reese Olson and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Yankees.
Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Reese Olson
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Luke Raley At The Plate
- Raley has 19 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 22 walks while hitting .266.
- In 57.6% of his games this season (49 of 85), Raley has picked up at least one hit, and in 19 of those games (22.4%) he recorded more than one.
- He has homered in 15.3% of his games this season, and 5.1% of his trips to the dish.
- In 31.8% of his games this season, Raley has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 38.8% of his games this season (33 of 85), with two or more runs 12 times (14.1%).
Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|43
|.223
|AVG
|.299
|.336
|OBP
|.370
|.482
|SLG
|.565
|17
|XBH
|19
|5
|HR
|10
|14
|RBI
|26
|43/12
|K/BB
|46/10
|6
|SB
|6
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Tigers have the 22nd-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.51).
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs allowed (128 total, 1.2 per game).
- Olson (1-4 with a 4.71 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 49 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Tigers, his ninth of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Friday against the Miami Marlins, when he tossed six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.71, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opponents have a .237 batting average against him.
