The Tampa Bay Rays, including Manuel Margot (.357 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 51 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Reese Olson and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Yankees.

Manuel Margot Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023

Friday, August 4, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Reese Olson

Reese Olson TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Manuel Margot At The Plate

Margot is hitting .255 with 16 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 16 walks.

Margot is batting .278 during his last games and is riding a five-game hitting streak.

In 62.3% of his 77 games this season, Margot has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 12 multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in 3.9% of his games in 2023, and 1.1% of his trips to the plate.

Margot has driven home a run in 23 games this year (29.9%), including more than one RBI in 5.2% of his games.

He has scored in 26 games this season, with multiple runs six times.

Manuel Margot Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 37 .212 AVG .296 .273 OBP .336 .314 SLG .416 7 XBH 13 2 HR 1 14 RBI 13 23/9 K/BB 23/7 2 SB 4

Tigers Pitching Rankings