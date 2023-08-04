Friday's game between the Tampa Bay Rays (66-45) and Detroit Tigers (48-60) matching up at Comerica Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Rays, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will start at 6:40 PM ET on August 4.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Zack Littell (1-2) to the mound, while Reese Olson (1-4) will get the nod for the Tigers.

Rays vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds

  • When: Friday, August 4, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
  • Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan
  • How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rays vs. Tigers Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Rays 5, Tigers 4.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Tigers

  • Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Rays Performance Insights

  • The Rays have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and have gone 3-3 in those contests.
  • Tampa Bay and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in its last 10 games with a total.
  • The Rays have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
  • The Rays have won 58, or 65.9%, of the 88 games they've played as favorites this season.
  • Tampa Bay has entered 57 games this season favored by -150 or more and is 42-15 in those contests.
  • Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rays have a 60% chance to win.
  • Tampa Bay has scored the fourth-most runs in the majors this season with 573.
  • The Rays have the third-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.79).

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
July 29 @ Astros L 17-4 Taj Bradley vs Hunter Brown
July 30 @ Astros W 8-2 Zack Littell vs Brandon Bielak
July 31 @ Yankees W 5-1 Tyler Glasnow vs Jhony Brito
August 1 @ Yankees W 5-2 Zach Eflin vs Carlos Rodón
August 2 @ Yankees L 7-2 Shane McClanahan vs Gerrit Cole
August 4 @ Tigers - Zack Littell vs Reese Olson
August 5 @ Tigers - Aaron Civale vs Tarik Skubal
August 6 @ Tigers - Tyler Glasnow vs Tarik Skubal
August 8 Cardinals - Zach Eflin vs Miles Mikolas
August 9 Cardinals - Shane McClanahan vs Dakota Hudson
August 10 Cardinals - Zack Littell vs Matthew Liberatore

