Brandon Lowe and the Tampa Bay Rays hit the field on Friday at Comerica Park against Reese Olson, who is starting for the Detroit Tigers. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Rays as -140 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Tigers +115 moneyline odds. The over/under is 9 runs for this contest (with -110 odds to go over and -110 odds on the under).

Rays vs. Tigers Odds & Info

Date: Friday, August 4, 2023

Time: 6:40 PM ET

TV: Apple TV+

Location: Detroit, Michigan

Venue: Comerica Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rays -140 +115 9 -110 -110 - - -

Rays Recent Betting Performance

In six games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rays have a record of 3-3.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Rays and their opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Rays' last 10 games.

Rays Betting Records & Stats

The Rays have won 65.9% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (58-30).

When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -140 or shorter, Tampa Bay has a 47-18 record (winning 72.3% of its games).

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Rays have an implied win probability of 58.3%.

Tampa Bay has played in 111 games with an over/under set, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 58 times (58-49-4).

The Rays have gone 10-7-0 ATS this season.

Rays Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 37-19 29-26 27-21 39-24 52-40 14-5

