Wander Franco and the Tampa Bay Rays square off against Zack Short and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on Friday at 6:40 PM ET, in the first game of a three-game series.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rays vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, August 4, 2023

Friday, August 4, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rays rank fourth-best in MLB action with 162 total home runs.

Tampa Bay is fourth in MLB, slugging .445.

The Rays' .254 batting average ranks 11th in MLB.

Tampa Bay is the fourth-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 5.2 runs per game (573 total).

The Rays' .327 on-base percentage ranks 11th in baseball.

The Rays strike out 8.6 times per game, the No. 18 mark in MLB.

The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Tampa Bay's pitching staff ranks 10th in the majors.

Tampa Bay has the third-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.79).

Rays pitchers combine for the No. 2 WHIP in the majors (1.188).

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rays are sending Zack Littell (1-2) to make his fifth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.85 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday against the Houston Astros, when he threw five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing eight hits.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 7/29/2023 Astros L 17-4 Away Taj Bradley Hunter Brown 7/30/2023 Astros W 8-2 Away Zack Littell Brandon Bielak 7/31/2023 Yankees W 5-1 Away Tyler Glasnow Jhony Brito 8/1/2023 Yankees W 5-2 Away Zach Eflin Carlos Rodón 8/2/2023 Yankees L 7-2 Away Shane McClanahan Gerrit Cole 8/4/2023 Tigers - Away Zack Littell Reese Olson 8/5/2023 Tigers - Away Aaron Civale Tarik Skubal 8/6/2023 Tigers - Away Tyler Glasnow Tarik Skubal 8/8/2023 Cardinals - Home Zach Eflin Miles Mikolas 8/9/2023 Cardinals - Home Shane McClanahan Dakota Hudson 8/10/2023 Cardinals - Home Zack Littell Matthew Liberatore

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.