How to Watch the Rays vs. Tigers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 4
Wander Franco and the Tampa Bay Rays square off against Zack Short and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on Friday at 6:40 PM ET, in the first game of a three-game series.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Rays vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, August 4, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Read More About This Game
|Rays Injury Report
|Rays vs Tigers Betting Trends & Stats
|Rays vs Tigers Player Props
|Rays vs Tigers Pitching Matchup
|Rays vs Tigers Prediction
|Rays vs Tigers Odds
Rays Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rays rank fourth-best in MLB action with 162 total home runs.
- Tampa Bay is fourth in MLB, slugging .445.
- The Rays' .254 batting average ranks 11th in MLB.
- Tampa Bay is the fourth-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 5.2 runs per game (573 total).
- The Rays' .327 on-base percentage ranks 11th in baseball.
- The Rays strike out 8.6 times per game, the No. 18 mark in MLB.
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Tampa Bay's pitching staff ranks 10th in the majors.
- Tampa Bay has the third-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.79).
- Rays pitchers combine for the No. 2 WHIP in the majors (1.188).
Rays Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Rays are sending Zack Littell (1-2) to make his fifth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.85 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday against the Houston Astros, when he threw five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing eight hits.
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rays Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/29/2023
|Astros
|L 17-4
|Away
|Taj Bradley
|Hunter Brown
|7/30/2023
|Astros
|W 8-2
|Away
|Zack Littell
|Brandon Bielak
|7/31/2023
|Yankees
|W 5-1
|Away
|Tyler Glasnow
|Jhony Brito
|8/1/2023
|Yankees
|W 5-2
|Away
|Zach Eflin
|Carlos Rodón
|8/2/2023
|Yankees
|L 7-2
|Away
|Shane McClanahan
|Gerrit Cole
|8/4/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Zack Littell
|Reese Olson
|8/5/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Aaron Civale
|Tarik Skubal
|8/6/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Tyler Glasnow
|Tarik Skubal
|8/8/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Zach Eflin
|Miles Mikolas
|8/9/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Shane McClanahan
|Dakota Hudson
|8/10/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Zack Littell
|Matthew Liberatore
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.