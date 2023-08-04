Tampa Bay Rays (66-45) will square off against the Detroit Tigers (48-60) at Comerica Park on Friday, August 4 at 6:40 PM ET. Currently sitting at 29 steals, Wander Franco will be looking to nab his 30th stolen base of the year.

The favored Rays have -150 moneyline odds against the underdog Tigers, who are listed at +125. The over/under is 9 runs for this contest.

Rays vs. Tigers Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, August 4, 2023

Friday, August 4, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Probable Pitchers: Zack Littell - TB (1-2, 4.85 ERA) vs Reese Olson - DET (1-4, 4.71 ERA)

Rays vs. Tigers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Rays vs. Tigers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rays have won 58 out of the 88 games, or 65.9%, in which they've been favored.

The Rays have gone 42-15 (winning 73.7% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -150 or shorter.

Tampa Bay has a 60% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Rays have a 3-3 record over the six games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Tigers have won in 34, or 39.5%, of the 86 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Tigers have been victorious 24 times in 54 chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.

In seven games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by bookmakers, the Tigers had a record of 2-5.

In the last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Rays vs. Tigers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Manuel Margot 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+180) Randy Arozarena 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+130) Wander Franco 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+185) Brandon Lowe 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+140) Isaac Paredes 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+150)

Rays Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +700 3rd 1st Win AL East +110 - 2nd

