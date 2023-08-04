The Tampa Bay Rays, including Wander Franco and his .513 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Reese Olson and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Yankees.

Wander Franco Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023

Friday, August 4, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Reese Olson

Reese Olson TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Wander Franco At The Plate

Franco leads Tampa Bay with a slugging percentage of .450, fueled by 42 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying batters in baseball, he ranks 50th in batting average, 64th in on-base percentage, and 58th in slugging.

Franco enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .316 with three homers.

Franco has gotten at least one hit in 67.3% of his games this season (70 of 104), with multiple hits 31 times (29.8%).

In 13.5% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.

In 35 games this year (33.7%), Franco has picked up an RBI, and in 13 of those games (12.5%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 43.3% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 12 games with multiple runs (11.5%).

Wander Franco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 50 .266 AVG .267 .326 OBP .338 .467 SLG .431 25 XBH 17 8 HR 6 32 RBI 20 35/18 K/BB 29/21 14 SB 15

Tigers Pitching Rankings