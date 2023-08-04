On Friday, Yandy Diaz (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Reese Olson. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Yankees.

Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023

Friday, August 4, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Reese Olson

Reese Olson TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Looking to place a prop bet on Yandy Díaz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Yandy Díaz At The Plate

Diaz leads Tampa Bay with an OBP of .400, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .504.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks fourth, his on-base percentage ranks sixth, and he is 19th in the league in slugging.

Diaz has picked up a hit in 63 of 92 games this year, with multiple hits 33 times.

In 15 games this year, he has hit a long ball (16.3%, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish).

Diaz has picked up an RBI in 32 games this season (34.8%), with two or more RBI in 12 of those contests (13.0%).

In 53.3% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 12 games with multiple runs (13.0%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 44 .341 AVG .286 .420 OBP .379 .542 SLG .464 18 XBH 18 9 HR 6 29 RBI 23 34/23 K/BB 32/23 0 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings