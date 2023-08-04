Yandy Díaz Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Tigers - August 4
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
On Friday, Yandy Diaz (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Reese Olson. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Yankees.
Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Reese Olson
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Explore More About This Game
Yandy Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz leads Tampa Bay with an OBP of .400, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .504.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks fourth, his on-base percentage ranks sixth, and he is 19th in the league in slugging.
- Diaz has picked up a hit in 63 of 92 games this year, with multiple hits 33 times.
- In 15 games this year, he has hit a long ball (16.3%, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish).
- Diaz has picked up an RBI in 32 games this season (34.8%), with two or more RBI in 12 of those contests (13.0%).
- In 53.3% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 12 games with multiple runs (13.0%).
Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|44
|.341
|AVG
|.286
|.420
|OBP
|.379
|.542
|SLG
|.464
|18
|XBH
|18
|9
|HR
|6
|29
|RBI
|23
|34/23
|K/BB
|32/23
|0
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 21st in the league.
- The Tigers' 4.51 team ERA ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs allowed (128 total, 1.2 per game).
- Olson (1-4) takes the mound for the Tigers in his ninth start of the season. He's put together a 4.71 ERA in 49 2/3 innings pitched, with 47 strikeouts.
- His most recent time out came on Friday against the Miami Marlins, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 4.71, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opponents have a .237 batting average against him.
