Buccaneers Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
As of December 31 the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +15000, make them the fourth-longest shot in the league.
Buccaneers Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC South: +750
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +15000
Tampa Bay Betting Insights
- Tampa Bay put together a 4-12-1 ATS record last year.
- Buccaneers games hit the over six out of 17 times last season.
- Offensively, Tampa Bay ranked 15th in the with 346.7 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked ninth in total defense (324.3 yards allowed per contest).
- The Buccaneers went 5-4 at home last season and 3-5 away from home.
- Tampa Bay was winless as the underdog (0-3) last season, but went 8-6 as the contest's favored team.
- In the NFC South the Buccaneers were 4-2, and in the conference overall they went 8-4.
Buccaneers Impact Players
- Mike Evans had 77 receptions for 1,124 yards (74.9 per game) and six touchdowns in 15 games last year.
- Baker Mayfield passed for 2,163 yards (180.3 per game), completing 60.0% of his passes, with 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 12 games.
- Also, Mayfield rushed for 89 yards and one TD.
- Chris Godwin had 104 receptions for 1,023 yards (68.2 per game) and three touchdowns in 15 games a season ago.
- Rachaad White rushed for 481 yards (28.3 per game) and one touchdown in 17 games.
- Devin White had 124 tackles, 8.0 TFL, 5.5 sacks, and five passes defended last year.
2023-24 Buccaneers NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Vikings
|-
|+4000
|2
|September 17
|Bears
|-
|+6000
|3
|September 25
|Eagles
|-
|+800
|4
|October 1
|@ Saints
|-
|+4000
|6
|October 15
|Lions
|-
|+2200
|7
|October 22
|Falcons
|-
|+8000
|8
|October 26
|@ Bills
|-
|+900
|9
|November 5
|@ Texans
|-
|+20000
|10
|November 12
|Titans
|-
|+10000
|11
|November 19
|@ 49ers
|-
|+1000
|12
|November 26
|@ Colts
|-
|+15000
|13
|December 3
|Panthers
|-
|+8000
|14
|December 10
|@ Falcons
|-
|+8000
|15
|December 17
|@ Packers
|-
|+6600
|16
|December 24
|Jaguars
|-
|+3000
|17
|December 31
|Saints
|-
|+4000
|18
|January 7
|@ Panthers
|-
|+8000
