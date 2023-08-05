Christian Bethancourt Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Tigers - August 5
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Christian Bethancourt (.111 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Tarik Skubal and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Saturday at 1:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Tigers.
Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Christian Bethancourt At The Plate
- Bethancourt has 13 doubles, seven home runs and 10 walks while hitting .214.
- In 52.9% of his games this season (37 of 70), Bethancourt has picked up at least one hit, and in 10 of those games (14.3%) he recorded at least two.
- He has homered in 10.0% of his games this year, and 2.9% of his chances at the plate.
- Bethancourt has had at least one RBI in 24.3% of his games this year (17 of 70), with two or more RBI four times (5.7%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 25 games this year (35.7%), including multiple runs in six games.
Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|34
|.233
|AVG
|.195
|.270
|OBP
|.218
|.405
|SLG
|.319
|12
|XBH
|8
|4
|HR
|3
|13
|RBI
|10
|30/6
|K/BB
|33/4
|0
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Tigers' 4.53 team ERA ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to surrender 129 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 16th in the league).
- The Tigers will send Skubal (1-1) out for his sixth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.57 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's last time out came on Sunday against the Miami Marlins, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 26-year-old has amassed a 4.57 ERA and 11.2 strikeouts per nine innings across five games this season, while allowing a batting average of .228 to opposing hitters.
