The Tampa Bay Rays, including Christian Bethancourt (.111 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Tarik Skubal and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Saturday at 1:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Tigers.

Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023
Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

Stadium: Comerica Park

Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal

Tarik Skubal TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Discover More About This Game

Christian Bethancourt At The Plate

Bethancourt has 13 doubles, seven home runs and 10 walks while hitting .214.

In 52.9% of his games this season (37 of 70), Bethancourt has picked up at least one hit, and in 10 of those games (14.3%) he recorded at least two.

He has homered in 10.0% of his games this year, and 2.9% of his chances at the plate.

Bethancourt has had at least one RBI in 24.3% of his games this year (17 of 70), with two or more RBI four times (5.7%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 25 games this year (35.7%), including multiple runs in six games.

Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 34 .233 AVG .195 .270 OBP .218 .405 SLG .319 12 XBH 8 4 HR 3 13 RBI 10 30/6 K/BB 33/4 0 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings