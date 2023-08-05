Harold Ramirez Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Tigers - August 5
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
On Saturday, Harold Ramirez (.424 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 80 points above season-long percentage) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Tarik Skubal. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
He strung together three hits (going 3-for-5 with an RBI) in his last game against the Tigers.
Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Harold Ramirez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Harold Ramirez At The Plate
- Ramirez is hitting .294 with 11 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 19 walks.
- Ramirez is batting .421 during his last games and is riding a five-game hitting streak.
- Ramirez has gotten a hit in 49 of 80 games this season (61.3%), with multiple hits on 24 occasions (30.0%).
- In 11.3% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
- In 27 games this season (33.8%), Ramirez has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (12.5%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 40.0% of his games this season (32 of 80), he has scored, and in four of those games (5.0%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|36
|.284
|AVG
|.305
|.342
|OBP
|.345
|.532
|SLG
|.344
|18
|XBH
|3
|8
|HR
|1
|25
|RBI
|13
|35/11
|K/BB
|21/8
|3
|SB
|1
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff is 20th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.53).
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs surrendered (129 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Tigers are sending Skubal (1-1) out to make his sixth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.57 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Sunday against the Miami Marlins, when the lefty went 4 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 4.57, with 11.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are hitting .228 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.