On Saturday, Isaac Paredes (.594 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Tarik Skubal. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI) against the Tigers.

Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Saturday, August 5, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal

Tarik Skubal TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Isaac Paredes At The Plate

Paredes has 82 hits, which is tops among Tampa Bay hitters this season, while batting .259 with 38 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 70th in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage, and 13th in slugging.

Paredes has had a hit in 53 of 96 games this year (55.2%), including multiple hits 23 times (24.0%).

Looking at the 96 games he has played this year, he's homered in 18 of them (18.8%), and in 5.7% of his trips to the plate.

Paredes has an RBI in 38 of 96 games this year, with multiple RBI in 11 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 38 of 96 games this season, and more than once 12 times.

Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 49 .248 AVG .269 .347 OBP .381 .503 SLG .521 16 XBH 22 11 HR 10 36 RBI 29 29/18 K/BB 38/22 1 SB 0

