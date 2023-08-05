Isaac Paredes Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Tigers - August 5
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 6:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Isaac Paredes (.594 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Tarik Skubal. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI) against the Tigers.
Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Isaac Paredes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Rays Injury Report
|Rays vs Tigers Betting Trends & Stats
|Rays vs Tigers Player Props
|Rays vs Tigers Pitching Matchup
Isaac Paredes At The Plate
- Paredes has 82 hits, which is tops among Tampa Bay hitters this season, while batting .259 with 38 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 70th in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage, and 13th in slugging.
- Paredes has had a hit in 53 of 96 games this year (55.2%), including multiple hits 23 times (24.0%).
- Looking at the 96 games he has played this year, he's homered in 18 of them (18.8%), and in 5.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Paredes has an RBI in 38 of 96 games this year, with multiple RBI in 11 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 38 of 96 games this season, and more than once 12 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|49
|.248
|AVG
|.269
|.347
|OBP
|.381
|.503
|SLG
|.521
|16
|XBH
|22
|11
|HR
|10
|36
|RBI
|29
|29/18
|K/BB
|38/22
|1
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff is 20th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers' 4.53 team ERA ranks 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Tigers rank 16th in baseball in home runs surrendered (129 total, 1.2 per game).
- Skubal (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Tigers in his sixth start of the season. He has a 4.57 ERA in 21 2/3 innings pitched, with 27 strikeouts.
- The lefty last pitched on Sunday against the Miami Marlins, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 26-year-old has put up a 4.57 ERA and 11.2 strikeouts per nine innings across five games this season, while giving up a batting average of .228 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.