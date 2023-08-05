Jose Siri Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Tigers - August 5
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Jose Siri, with a slugging percentage of .333 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Detroit Tigers, with Tarik Skubal on the mound, August 5 at 1:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he racked up three RBI (going 2-for-5 with a home run) against the Tigers.
Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jose Siri? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Jose Siri At The Plate
- Siri has eight doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 15 walks while batting .220.
- In 59.7% of his 72 games this season, Siri has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 11 multi-hit games.
- In 27.8% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 7.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In 40.3% of his games this year, Siri has picked up at least one RBI. In 12 of those games (16.7%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 47.2% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 11.1%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|34
|.242
|AVG
|.198
|.296
|OBP
|.226
|.492
|SLG
|.532
|12
|XBH
|18
|9
|HR
|12
|22
|RBI
|23
|44/10
|K/BB
|53/5
|4
|SB
|3
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 20th in the league.
- The Tigers have a 4.53 team ERA that ranks 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs surrendered (129 total, 1.2 per game).
- Skubal (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Tigers in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 4.57 ERA in 21 2/3 innings pitched, with 27 strikeouts.
- In his most recent outing on Sunday against the Miami Marlins, the lefty went 4 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- In five games this season, the 26-year-old has a 4.57 ERA and 11.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .228 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.