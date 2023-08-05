Randy Arozarena -- with an on-base percentage of .262 in his past 10 games, 99 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Detroit Tigers, with Tarik Skubal on the hill, on August 5 at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Tigers.

Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Saturday, August 5, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal

Tarik Skubal TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Randy Arozarena? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Randy Arozarena At The Plate

Arozarena is hitting .255 with 10 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 53 walks.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB action, he ranks 77th in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage, and 73rd in slugging.

Arozarena has gotten at least one hit in 58.5% of his games this year (62 of 106), with at least two hits 28 times (26.4%).

He has homered in 16.0% of his games this season, and 4% of his chances at the plate.

Arozarena has driven home a run in 37 games this year (34.9%), including more than one RBI in 13.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on eight occasions..

In 48.1% of his games this season (51 of 106), he has scored, and in 12 of those games (11.3%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 52 .257 AVG .253 .376 OBP .347 .439 SLG .428 15 XBH 15 9 HR 9 35 RBI 29 51/27 K/BB 60/26 8 SB 4

Tigers Pitching Rankings