Randy Arozarena Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Tigers - August 5
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Randy Arozarena -- with an on-base percentage of .262 in his past 10 games, 99 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Detroit Tigers, with Tarik Skubal on the hill, on August 5 at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Tigers.
Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Randy Arozarena At The Plate
- Arozarena is hitting .255 with 10 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 53 walks.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB action, he ranks 77th in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage, and 73rd in slugging.
- Arozarena has gotten at least one hit in 58.5% of his games this year (62 of 106), with at least two hits 28 times (26.4%).
- He has homered in 16.0% of his games this season, and 4% of his chances at the plate.
- Arozarena has driven home a run in 37 games this year (34.9%), including more than one RBI in 13.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on eight occasions..
- In 48.1% of his games this season (51 of 106), he has scored, and in 12 of those games (11.3%) he has scored more than once.
Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|52
|.257
|AVG
|.253
|.376
|OBP
|.347
|.439
|SLG
|.428
|15
|XBH
|15
|9
|HR
|9
|35
|RBI
|29
|51/27
|K/BB
|60/26
|8
|SB
|4
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 20th in the league.
- The Tigers' 4.53 team ERA ranks 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to allow 129 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 16th in the league).
- Skubal gets the start for the Tigers, his sixth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.57 ERA and 27 strikeouts through 21 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Miami Marlins, when he went 4 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In five games this season, the 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.57, with 11.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .228 against him.
