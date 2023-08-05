Saturday's game features the Tampa Bay Rays (67-45) and the Detroit Tigers (48-61) squaring off at Comerica Park in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-4 win for the Rays according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 1:10 PM ET on August 5.

The probable starters are Aaron Civale (5-2) for the Rays and Tarik Skubal (1-1) for the Tigers.

Rays vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rays vs. Tigers Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Rays 5, Tigers 4.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Tigers

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Read More About This Game

Rays Performance Insights

In six games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rays have a record of 4-2.

In its last 10 games with a total, Tampa Bay and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Rays' last 10 games.

The Rays have been favorites in 89 games this season and won 59 (66.3%) of those contests.

This season Tampa Bay has won 45 of its 62 games, or 72.6%, when favored by at least -145 on the moneyline.

The Rays have a 59.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Tampa Bay is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking fourth with 581 total runs this season.

The Rays have a 3.76 team ERA that ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.

Rays Schedule