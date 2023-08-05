Brandon Lowe and the Tampa Bay Rays will aim to out-hit Zack Short and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on Saturday at 1:10 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Rays as -145 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Tigers +120 moneyline odds. The total for the contest is listed at 8 runs.

Rays vs. Tigers Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Saturday, August 5, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rays -145 +120 8 -115 -105 - - -

Rays Recent Betting Performance

The Rays have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Rays and their opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Rays' last 10 games.

Rays Betting Records & Stats

The Rays have won 66.3% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (59-30).

Tampa Bay has a record of 45-17 when it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter (72.6% winning percentage).

The implied moneyline probablility in this matchup gives the Rays a 59.2% chance to win.

In the 112 games in which bookmakers have set an over/under for Tampa Bay, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 58 times (58-50-4).

The Rays have collected a 10-7-0 record ATS this season (covering 58.8% of the time).

Rays Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 37-19 30-26 27-21 40-24 53-40 14-5

