Aaron Civale gets the nod for the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday against Javier Baez and the Detroit Tigers. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET for this second game in a three-game series.

Rays vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rays rank fourth-best in baseball with 163 total home runs.

Tampa Bay ranks fifth in baseball with a .445 slugging percentage.

The Rays have the ninth-best batting average in the majors (.255).

Tampa Bay is the fourth-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 5.2 runs per game (581 total).

The Rays are 11th in baseball with a .327 on-base percentage.

The Rays' 8.6 strikeouts per game rank 18th in MLB.

Tampa Bay's pitching staff ranks 10th in the majors with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.

Tampa Bay has a 3.76 team ERA that ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Rays have the second-lowest WHIP in MLB (1.182).

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

Civale (5-2) gets the starting nod for the Rays in his 14th start of the season. He's put together a 2.34 ERA in 77 2/3 innings pitched, with 58 strikeouts.

His most recent appearance was for the Cleveland Guardians on Sunday when the right-hander threw six scoreless innings against the Chicago White Sox while allowing three hits.

Civale is seeking his third straight quality start.

Civale is seeking his ninth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.9 innings per appearance on the mound.

In four of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 7/30/2023 Astros W 8-2 Away Zack Littell Brandon Bielak 7/31/2023 Yankees W 5-1 Away Tyler Glasnow Jhony Brito 8/1/2023 Yankees W 5-2 Away Zach Eflin Carlos Rodón 8/2/2023 Yankees L 7-2 Away Shane McClanahan Gerrit Cole 8/4/2023 Tigers W 8-0 Away Zack Littell Reese Olson 8/5/2023 Tigers - Away Aaron Civale Tarik Skubal 8/6/2023 Tigers - Away Tyler Glasnow Matt Manning 8/8/2023 Cardinals - Home Zach Eflin Miles Mikolas 8/9/2023 Cardinals - Home Shane McClanahan Dakota Hudson 8/10/2023 Cardinals - Home Zack Littell Matthew Liberatore 8/11/2023 Guardians - Home Aaron Civale -

