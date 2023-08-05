How to Watch the Rays vs. Tigers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 5
Aaron Civale gets the nod for the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday against Javier Baez and the Detroit Tigers. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET for this second game in a three-game series.
Rays vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, August 5, 2023
- Time: 1:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rays Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rays rank fourth-best in baseball with 163 total home runs.
- Tampa Bay ranks fifth in baseball with a .445 slugging percentage.
- The Rays have the ninth-best batting average in the majors (.255).
- Tampa Bay is the fourth-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 5.2 runs per game (581 total).
- The Rays are 11th in baseball with a .327 on-base percentage.
- The Rays' 8.6 strikeouts per game rank 18th in MLB.
- Tampa Bay's pitching staff ranks 10th in the majors with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Tampa Bay has a 3.76 team ERA that ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rays have the second-lowest WHIP in MLB (1.182).
Rays Probable Starting Pitcher
- Civale (5-2) gets the starting nod for the Rays in his 14th start of the season. He's put together a 2.34 ERA in 77 2/3 innings pitched, with 58 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance was for the Cleveland Guardians on Sunday when the right-hander threw six scoreless innings against the Chicago White Sox while allowing three hits.
- Civale is seeking his third straight quality start.
- Civale is seeking his ninth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.9 innings per appearance on the mound.
- In four of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rays Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/30/2023
|Astros
|W 8-2
|Away
|Zack Littell
|Brandon Bielak
|7/31/2023
|Yankees
|W 5-1
|Away
|Tyler Glasnow
|Jhony Brito
|8/1/2023
|Yankees
|W 5-2
|Away
|Zach Eflin
|Carlos Rodón
|8/2/2023
|Yankees
|L 7-2
|Away
|Shane McClanahan
|Gerrit Cole
|8/4/2023
|Tigers
|W 8-0
|Away
|Zack Littell
|Reese Olson
|8/5/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Aaron Civale
|Tarik Skubal
|8/6/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Tyler Glasnow
|Matt Manning
|8/8/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Zach Eflin
|Miles Mikolas
|8/9/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Shane McClanahan
|Dakota Hudson
|8/10/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Zack Littell
|Matthew Liberatore
|8/11/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Aaron Civale
|-
