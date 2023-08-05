When the Tampa Bay Rays (67-45) go head to head against the Detroit Tigers (48-61) at Comerica Park on Saturday, August 5 at 1:10 PM ET, Wander Franco will be looking for his 30th steal of the season (he's currently sitting at 29).

The Rays have been listed as -145 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Tigers (+120). The over/under is 8 runs for this contest.

Rays vs. Tigers Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Saturday, August 5, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Probable Pitchers: Aaron Civale - TB (5-2, 2.34 ERA) vs Tarik Skubal - DET (1-1, 4.57 ERA)

Rays vs. Tigers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Rays vs. Tigers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rays have won 59 out of the 89 games, or 66.3%, in which they've been favored.

The Rays have a 45-17 record (winning 72.6% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -145 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Tampa Bay, based on the moneyline, is 59.2%.

The Rays were favored on the moneyline for six of their last 10 games, and they went 4-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Tampa Bay combined with its opponents to go over the total four times.

The Tigers have been underdogs in 87 games this season and have come away with the win 34 times (39.1%) in those contests.

This season, the Tigers have been victorious 28 times in 61 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

In seven games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the Tigers had a record of 1-6.

In the last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Rays vs. Tigers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Harold Ramirez 1.5 (+155) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+145) Yandy Díaz 1.5 (+150) 1.5 (-111) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+185) Randy Arozarena 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+135) Wander Franco 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+185) Brandon Lowe 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+180)

Rays Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +700 3rd 1st Win AL East +120 - 2nd

