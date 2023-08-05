The Tampa Bay Rays (67-45) and Detroit Tigers (48-61) do battle on Saturday at 1:10 PM ET.

The Rays will give the ball to Aaron Civale (5-2, 2.34 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Tigers will turn to Tarik Skubal (1-1, 4.57 ERA).

Rays vs. Tigers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Saturday, August 5, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Civale - TB (5-2, 2.34 ERA) vs Skubal - DET (1-1, 4.57 ERA)

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Aaron Civale

The Rays will send Civale (5-2) to the mound for his 14th start this season.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday with the Cleveland Guardians, when he threw six scoreless innings while giving up three hits against the Chicago White Sox.

The 28-year-old has an ERA of 2.34, a 2.64 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.039 in 13 games this season.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Civale will look to finish five or more innings for the ninth start in a row.

In 13 appearances this season, he has finished four without allowing an earned run.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tarik Skubal

Skubal (1-1 with a 4.57 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Tigers, his sixth of the season.

The lefty's most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Miami Marlins, when he went 4 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.

Over five games this season, the 26-year-old has a 4.57 ERA and 11.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .228 to his opponents.

Skubal has yet to register a quality start this season.

Skubal has pitched five or more innings in a game one time this season entering this outing.

He has had three appearances this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

