After going 3-for-3 in his last game, Rene Pinto and the Tampa Bay Rays take on the Detroit Tigers (who will hand the ball to Tarik Skubal) at 1:10 PM ET on Saturday.

He reached base in all three of his plate appearances (3-for-3) in his last appearance against the Yankees.

Rene Pinto Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Rene Pinto At The Plate (2022)

  • Pinto hit .213 with three doubles, two home runs and two walks.
  • In 13 of 25 games last season (52.0%) Pinto had at least one hit, and in four of those contests (16.0%) he picked up more than one.
  • Registering a plate appearance in 25 games a season ago, he hit two homers.
  • Pinto drove in a run in eight of 25 games last season (32.0%), including two games with multiple RBIs.
  • He crossed home in four of 25 games a year ago (16.0%), including one multi-run game.

Rene Pinto Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
11 GP 14
.235 AVG .196
.257 OBP .229
.382 SLG .283
3 XBH 2
1 HR 1
3 RBI 7
15/1 K/BB 20/1
0 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Tigers had a collective 7.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 25th in the league.
  • The Tigers had a 4.06 team ERA that ranked 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Tigers pitchers combined to give up 167 home runs (one per game), the 10th-fewest in baseball.
  • Skubal gets the start for the Tigers, his sixth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.57 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The left-hander's most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Miami Marlins, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • The 26-year-old has put together a 4.57 ERA and 11.2 strikeouts per nine innings in five games this season, while giving up a batting average of .228 to opposing hitters.
