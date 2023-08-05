Rene Pinto Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Tigers - August 5
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 3-for-3 in his last game, Rene Pinto and the Tampa Bay Rays take on the Detroit Tigers (who will hand the ball to Tarik Skubal) at 1:10 PM ET on Saturday.
He reached base in all three of his plate appearances (3-for-3) in his last appearance against the Yankees.
Rene Pinto Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Rene Pinto At The Plate (2022)
- Pinto hit .213 with three doubles, two home runs and two walks.
- In 13 of 25 games last season (52.0%) Pinto had at least one hit, and in four of those contests (16.0%) he picked up more than one.
- Registering a plate appearance in 25 games a season ago, he hit two homers.
- Pinto drove in a run in eight of 25 games last season (32.0%), including two games with multiple RBIs.
- He crossed home in four of 25 games a year ago (16.0%), including one multi-run game.
Rene Pinto Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|14
|.235
|AVG
|.196
|.257
|OBP
|.229
|.382
|SLG
|.283
|3
|XBH
|2
|1
|HR
|1
|3
|RBI
|7
|15/1
|K/BB
|20/1
|0
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Tigers had a collective 7.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 25th in the league.
- The Tigers had a 4.06 team ERA that ranked 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combined to give up 167 home runs (one per game), the 10th-fewest in baseball.
- Skubal gets the start for the Tigers, his sixth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.57 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Miami Marlins, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 26-year-old has put together a 4.57 ERA and 11.2 strikeouts per nine innings in five games this season, while giving up a batting average of .228 to opposing hitters.
