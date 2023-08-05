After going 3-for-3 in his last game, Rene Pinto and the Tampa Bay Rays take on the Detroit Tigers (who will hand the ball to Tarik Skubal) at 1:10 PM ET on Saturday.

He reached base in all three of his plate appearances (3-for-3) in his last appearance against the Yankees.

Rene Pinto Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Saturday, August 5, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal

Tarik Skubal TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Rene Pinto? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Rene Pinto At The Plate (2022)

Pinto hit .213 with three doubles, two home runs and two walks.

In 13 of 25 games last season (52.0%) Pinto had at least one hit, and in four of those contests (16.0%) he picked up more than one.

Registering a plate appearance in 25 games a season ago, he hit two homers.

Pinto drove in a run in eight of 25 games last season (32.0%), including two games with multiple RBIs.

He crossed home in four of 25 games a year ago (16.0%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Rene Pinto Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 11 GP 14 .235 AVG .196 .257 OBP .229 .382 SLG .283 3 XBH 2 1 HR 1 3 RBI 7 15/1 K/BB 20/1 0 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings (2022)