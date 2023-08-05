Wander Franco -- .205 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Detroit Tigers, with Tarik Skubal on the hill, on August 5 at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Tigers.

Wander Franco Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Saturday, August 5, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal

Tarik Skubal TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Wander Franco At The Plate

Franco has 23 doubles, five triples, 14 home runs and 39 walks while batting .264.

Franco has reached base via a hit in 70 games this year (of 105 played), and had multiple hits in 31 of those games.

Looking at the 105 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 14 of them (13.3%), and in 3.1% of his trips to the dish.

Franco has picked up an RBI in 35 games this year (33.3%), with two or more RBI in 13 of those games (12.4%).

He has scored a run in 45 games this season, with multiple runs 12 times.

Wander Franco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 51 .266 AVG .261 .326 OBP .332 .467 SLG .422 25 XBH 17 8 HR 6 32 RBI 20 35/18 K/BB 31/21 14 SB 15

Tigers Pitching Rankings