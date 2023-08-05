Wander Franco Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Tigers - August 5
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Wander Franco -- .205 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Detroit Tigers, with Tarik Skubal on the hill, on August 5 at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Tigers.
Wander Franco Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Wander Franco At The Plate
- Franco has 23 doubles, five triples, 14 home runs and 39 walks while batting .264.
- Franco has reached base via a hit in 70 games this year (of 105 played), and had multiple hits in 31 of those games.
- Looking at the 105 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 14 of them (13.3%), and in 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Franco has picked up an RBI in 35 games this year (33.3%), with two or more RBI in 13 of those games (12.4%).
- He has scored a run in 45 games this season, with multiple runs 12 times.
Wander Franco Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|51
|.266
|AVG
|.261
|.326
|OBP
|.332
|.467
|SLG
|.422
|25
|XBH
|17
|8
|HR
|6
|32
|RBI
|20
|35/18
|K/BB
|31/21
|14
|SB
|15
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff ranks 20th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers have a 4.53 team ERA that ranks 21st among all league pitching staffs.
- The Tigers rank 16th in baseball in home runs allowed (129 total, 1.2 per game).
- Skubal (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Tigers in his sixth start of the season. He has a 4.57 ERA in 21 2/3 innings pitched, with 27 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Sunday against the Miami Marlins, the lefty went 4 2/3 innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- In five games this season, the 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.57, with 11.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .228 against him.
