Xiyu Lin will take to the course at Dundonald Links in Troon, United Kingdom for the 2023 Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open from August 3-5, looking to conquer the par-72, 6,494-yard course with $2,000,000.00 in prize money up for grabs.

Looking to wager on Lin at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open this week? Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you need before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Xiyu Lin Insights

Over her last 18 rounds, Lin has finished better than par on 11 occasions, while also shooting four bogey-free rounds and 14 rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has carded the best score of the day in one of her last 18 rounds, while scoring among the top five in five rounds and the top 10 on seven occasions.

Lin has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in seven of her last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day 10 times.

Lin has finished in the top five three times in her past five events.

Looking at the past five tournaments she has entered, she made the cut four times.

In her past five tournaments, Lin has finished within three shots of the leader twice and posted a score better than average four times.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 20 15 -9 273 0 17 6 8 $1.7M

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open Insights and Stats

This event will take place on a par 72 listed at 6,494 yards, compared to the average for Tour stops in the past year.

Players have posted 69.25 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a slightly lower scoring average of -6.

The average course Lin has played in the past year (6,553 yards) is 59 yards longer than the course she'll be playing this week (6,494).

The tournaments she has played in the past year have seen an average score of -3. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -6.

Lin's Last Time Out

Lin shot poorly over the 10 par-3 holes at the Amundi Evian Championship, with an average of 3.40 strokes to finish in the 14th percentile of competitors.

Her 4.00-stroke average on the 18 par-4 holes at the Amundi Evian Championship was strong, putting her in the 79th percentile of the field.

Lin was better than only 15% of the golfers at the Amundi Evian Championship on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 5.13 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.81.

Lin shot worse on par 3s than the field her last time out, recording a birdie or better on one of 10 par-3s at the Amundi Evian Championship (the other participants averaged 2.1).

On the 10 par-3s at the Amundi Evian Championship, Lin carded four bogeys or worse (the other participants averaged 3.6).

Lin carded fewer birdies or better (two) than the field average of 4.2 on the 18 par-4s at the Amundi Evian Championship.

At that most recent competition, Lin's showing on the 18 par-4s included a bogey or worse two times (the field's average was worse, at 6.6).

Lin finished the Amundi Evian Championship without registering a birdie or better on a par-5 hole, while the field averaged 3.6 on the eight par-5s.

On the eight par-5s at the Amundi Evian Championship, Lin had fewer bogeys or worse (one) than the field's average of 1.5.

Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open Time and Date Info

Date: August 3-5, 2023

August 3-5, 2023 Course: Dundonald Links

Dundonald Links Location: Troon, United Kingdom

Troon, United Kingdom Par: 72 / 6,494 yards

72 / 6,494 yards Lin Odds to Win: +1600 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.